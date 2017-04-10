Iran's creeping crescent and Israel's greatest strategic threat

Six years on from the start of Syria's bloody civil war, Iranian machinations in the country have become the greatest strategic threat to Israel. Hezbollah supporters carry portraits of the founder of Iran's Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini , and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as they march in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Hatta on March 18. ON MARCH 15, the bloody and tragic civil war in Syria marked its sixth anniversary.

