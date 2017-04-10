Iran's creeping crescent and Israel's...

Iran's creeping crescent and Israel's greatest strategic threat

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Six years on from the start of Syria's bloody civil war, Iranian machinations in the country have become the greatest strategic threat to Israel. Hezbollah supporters carry portraits of the founder of Iran's Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini , and supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as they march in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Hatta on March 18. ON MARCH 15, the bloody and tragic civil war in Syria marked its sixth anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Fri yidfellas v USA 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri micha mohel 121,926
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Apr 13 Moses Freaks 65
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr 12 operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Apr 12 Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 12 TRD 71,279
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,327,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC