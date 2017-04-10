Inside Israel Plan scrapped to name m...

Inside Israel Plan scrapped to name memorial site for murdered minister Arutz Sheva Staff,

Murdered former Minister Rahavam Zeevi will not be memorialized at Shaar Hagai along the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway, but rather in a different location - apparently in Gush Etzion south of Jerusalem, Shaar Hagai was the scene of brutal attacks by Arabs against Jewish convoys bringing supplies to the starving Jewish population of Jerusalem during the War of Independence. According to the new report, following protests against the original intention to name a memorial site at Shaar Hagai after Zeevi, the site is to be named instead after the Jewish convoys to Jerusalem.

