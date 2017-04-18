Hunger strike puts jailed Palestinian leader in spotlight
In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012 file photo, senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti makes the victory sign in front of the media during his arrival to testify in a trial at a Jerusalem court. FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012 file photo, senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti makes the victory sign in front of the media during his arrival to testify in a trial at a Jerusalem court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Thu
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|TRD
|71,282
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC