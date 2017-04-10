How Israel Wins
While reading Daniel Pipes's article on Israeli defense policy, it occurred to me that much current Israeli deterrence policy focuses on infrastructure and people . When Gilad Shalit was kidnapped, Israel captured numerous Gazan officials, but this had no impact because Hamas does not care about its people.
