How an Israeli model became a Melania Trump impersonatorThough it's...
Though it's mostly Trump supporters who book her to impersonate the first lady, Tzur says she isn't trying to make a political statement. Dressed up in the right outfit and with her makeup done a certain way, Mira Tzur says she gets stopped on the street by people who mistake her for Melania Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Thu
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|TRD
|71,282
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC