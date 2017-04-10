High Court upholds ban on Israeli tourists in Sinai
The High Court on Sunday upheld the government's closure of the Taba border crossing into Egypt over the Passover festival. In a highly unusual move, Israel last Monday had shut down the crossing to Israelis trying to enter Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on the eve of Passover, citing fears of an imminent terror attack by the Islamic State terror group.
