Hezbollah border tour offers a glimps...

Hezbollah border tour offers a glimpse of possible war ahead

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

With their Kalashnikovs and Iranian-made anti-aircraft missiles pointing outward, the uniformed Hezbollah militants peered at a group of journalists from an orange grove in a village on the border with Israel, unflinching as they were photographed with their bare faces. "No photos!" a Hezbollah official ordered after almost all had taken pictures of the unusual peacetime scene, a signal to the fighters that they should move away from plain view.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) 13 hr joe scarborough 3,911
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 126
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 16 Ted K of ABC 121,927
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 16 TRD 71,282
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,447,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC