Hamas says it arrested Palestinian suspect in assassination of terror chief
Hamas on Monday said its forces arrested a man for allegedly involved in the assassination of one of its commanders in the Gaza Strip last month. According to reports in the Hebrew-language media, the Gaza-based terror group said the investigation into the suspect's involvement in the March 24 killing of Mazen Faqha outside his Gaza City home has been completed, and its findings will be handed over to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sat
|Tm Cln
|63
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Apr 4
|meanwhile here
|4
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 3
|TRD
|71,276
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|Mar 30
|Hillary got thumped
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC