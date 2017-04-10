Hamas says it arrested Palestinian suspect in assassination of terror chief

Hamas on Monday said its forces arrested a man for allegedly involved in the assassination of one of its commanders in the Gaza Strip last month. According to reports in the Hebrew-language media, the Gaza-based terror group said the investigation into the suspect's involvement in the March 24 killing of Mazen Faqha outside his Gaza City home has been completed, and its findings will be handed over to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

