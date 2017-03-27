Hamas rejects Israeli insinuation it ...

Hamas rejects Israeli insinuation it took out own terror commander

The body of Hamas official Mazen Faqha is carried by members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, during his funeral in Gaza city on March 25, 2017. A spokesperson for Hamas's military wing rejected claims by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman that the Gaza-based terror group was behind the recent assassination of one its top commanders, reiterating its claim that Israel killed Mazen Faqha.

