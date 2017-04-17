Hamas operative killed in tunnel coll...

Hamas operative killed in tunnel collapse, Israel on guard

Read more: Jerusalem Post

A gunman from the Izz ad-Din al- Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, photographed inside an underground tunnel in Gaza, in 2014.. A Palestinian Hamas operative was killed on Monday morning as a tunnel collapsed on top of him east of Gaza.

Chicago, IL

