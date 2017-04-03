Hamas executes three Palestinians in ...

Hamas executes three Palestinians in Gaza, says they collaborated with Israel

Read more: Reuters

Gaza's ruling Hamas movement executed three Palestinians on Thursday convicted of collaborating with Israel, hanging the men during a campaign to persuade any Israeli-recruited agents to come forward in return for more lenient punishment. Hamas leaders and officials, along with the heads of Gaza clans and local security chiefs, watched the execution in the courtyard of the enclave's main police headquarters.

Chicago, IL

