Gaza doctor rejects Israel's attempt to deflect blame for his daughters' deaths

"Why have they come forward with these lies?" asked Ezzeldin Abuelaish , a middle-aged gynecologist who lost three of his daughters during Operation Cast Lead in January 2009 when an Israeli tank fired shells on his home in Gaza. Abuelaish, who is suing Israel to apologize, take responsibility and pay compensation for the deaths of his daughters Bessan, 21, Mayar, 15, and Aya, 13, was stunned to hear that the IDF presented new evidence to the Beersheba District Court on March 15 that suggests it may not be responsible for the deaths of his daughters.

