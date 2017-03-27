Gaza doctor rejects Israel's attempt ...

Gaza doctor rejects Israel's attempt to deflect blame for his daughters' deaths

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

"Why have they come forward with these lies?" asked Ezzeldin Abuelaish , a middle-aged gynecologist who lost three of his daughters during Operation Cast Lead in January 2009 when an Israeli tank fired shells on his home in Gaza. Abuelaish, who is suing Israel to apologize, take responsibility and pay compensation for the deaths of his daughters Bessan, 21, Mayar, 15, and Aya, 13, was stunned to hear that the IDF presented new evidence to the Beersheba District Court on March 15 that suggests it may not be responsible for the deaths of his daughters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 28 John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Mar 24 VERY ALARMED 2 5
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC