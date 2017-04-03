From swastikas to microagressions: The new anti-Semitism on campus
Born in the last two decades, many college-aged Jews have little experience with violent acts of anti-Semitism in their daily lives. But since January, there have been over 100 bomb threats called into Jewish Community Centers and day schools, and at least three Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|12 hr
|Tm Cln
|61
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|TRD
|71,276
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|Masquerade
|3
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|18 hr
|Details at Eleven
|125
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|Mar 30
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 28
|John
|49
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC