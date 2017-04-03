From swastikas to microagressions: Th...

From swastikas to microagressions: The new anti-Semitism on campus

Born in the last two decades, many college-aged Jews have little experience with violent acts of anti-Semitism in their daily lives. But since January, there have been over 100 bomb threats called into Jewish Community Centers and day schools, and at least three Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized.

