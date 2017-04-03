Fierce clashes rock Palestinian refug...

Fierce clashes rock Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Residents fled the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon on Sunday as clashes between security forces and radical Islamists intensified for the third day. Ambulances rushed the wounded to hospitals near the Ein el-Hilweh camp in the port city of Sidon, and Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that four people were killed since the fighting began Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Sat Tm Cln 63
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Sat USS LIBERTY 6
News Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08) Apr 4 meanwhile here 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 3 TRD 71,276
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 3 Details at Eleven 125
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,181,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC