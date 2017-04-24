Fed up with Shabbat laws, secular Israelis fund bus service to the beach
Noa Tnua founder Roy Schwartz Tichon, second from right, and board member Noam Tel-Verem, third from right, posing with volunteers before the launch of their bus service in Ramat Gan, Israel, June 6, 2015. Noa Tnua, a tiny Tel Aviv busing cooperative, has crowdfunded hundreds of thousands of shekels to dramatically expand its service to the coast on the weekends, when most of the country's public transportation shuts down to observe the day of rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Apr 22
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC