Europe shows little solidarity after St. Petersburg attack
When a British national inspired by Islamic State plowed through crowds on London's Westminster Bridge on March 22, killing four and injuring many others, acts of solidarity with the UK took place around Europe. That night, the Eiffel Tower went dark in Paris, an all-too familiar act of national mourning in France in the wake of the last few years of terror attacks there.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Tue
|meanwhile here
|4
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mon
|Tm Cln
|61
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|TRD
|71,276
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Masquerade
|3
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Details at Eleven
|125
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|Mar 30
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
