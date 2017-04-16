Drunk soldiers blamed for Manus rampage
Provincial police commander David Yapu has slammed the "unethical and unacceptable behaviour of the drunken soldiers" who went on a violent rampage at the Manus Island detention centre on Good Friday. Inspector Yapu said the soldiers assaulted refugees, his policemen, PNG immigration officers and service providers and caused extensive damage to property and vehicles.
