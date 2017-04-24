Congressmen to launch Congressional Israel Victory Caucus
Ron DeSantis and Bill Johnson will launch the Congressional Israel Victory Caucus at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 27. The goal of the caucus will be to introduce a new US strategy to re-shape the discourse of the Arab-Israel peace process to be more focused on Israel's needs. "Israel is America's closest ally in the Middle East, and the community of nations must accept that Israel has a right to exist period," said Rep. Johnson.
