Congressmen to launch Congressional Israel Victory Caucus

Ron DeSantis and Bill Johnson will launch the Congressional Israel Victory Caucus at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 27. The goal of the caucus will be to introduce a new US strategy to re-shape the discourse of the Arab-Israel peace process to be more focused on Israel's needs. "Israel is America's closest ally in the Middle East, and the community of nations must accept that Israel has a right to exist period," said Rep. Johnson.

