China says lack of Palestinian state ...

China says lack of Palestinian state is 'historical injustice'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a joint press conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Thursday, April 13, 2017. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Israeli-Palestinian peace talks should be revived in an effort to correct the "historical injustice" of Palestinians not having their own state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) 3 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 3 hr micha mohel 121,926
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Thu yidfellas v USA 7
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Thu Moses Freaks 65
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Wed operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) Wed Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed TRD 71,279
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC