Brother of Israela s most famous spy to speak in Solano County
It could be argued that Israel might not exist today were it not for Eliahu “Eli” Cohen, who was executed as a spy in Syria in 1965 - but not before passing on information that likely saved his country. Cohen, Eli Cohen's last surviving sibling, will be speaking at Chabad of Solano County next week as part of a larger presentation on the historical and ongoing issue.
