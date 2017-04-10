British woman killed in Jerusalem sta...

British woman killed in Jerusalem stabbing attack mourned

The British woman stabbed to death in an attack on the Jerusalem light rail was mourned by Israeli institutions she worked with since arriving in the country. Hannah Bladon, a student in her early 20s, was killed on Friday after being stabbed multiple times by a Palestinian assailant.

