Boycott leader calls Israeli tax frau...

Boycott leader calls Israeli tax fraud probe 'vicious lies'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The founder of an anti-Israel boycott movement says the Israeli authorities' investigation into his suspected tax evasion is based on "vicious lies." Omar Barghouti, a Palestinian who holds Israeli residency, says Saturday he is not allowed to delve into details of his case because of a gag order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 28 John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Mar 24 VERY ALARMED 2 5
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,711 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC