Birthright Faces Protest From 575 Jewish Students Over Israel Travel Ban

More than 500 Jewish American students are challenging Birthright, the biggest sponsor of trips to Israel in the world, to take a stand against a new law that would deny entry to foreigners who support boycotting the country, even if the boycott is restricted to West Bank settlements.

Chicago, IL

