Bennett says Israel missed chance offered by Trump election
Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett on Monday reiterated criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that he had failed to take advantage of the election of US President Donald Trump in order to change the narrative of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Bennett, who proposes annexing large parts of the West Bank, said Israel needs to get away from the idea of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel as prescribed in the Oslo agreements signed in the 1990s.
