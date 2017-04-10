Australia names new ambassador to Israel

Australia names new ambassador to Israel

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The Australian Foreign Ministry announced the appointment Wednesday. Cannan will in the coming months replace Dave Sharma, who is considered one of the most pro-Israel foreign ambassadors in Jerusalem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 3 hr Tm Cln 64
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 10 hr operation gladio 8
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) 12 hr Putin warns T ramp 53
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr TRD 71,279
News AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday Tue Bryan Fischer s H... 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue mohel klavan 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC