April 5, 2017Israel arrests Syrian-tr...

April 5, 2017Israel arrests Syrian-trained Hamas recruit plotting terror attacks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The 23-year-old suspect resides in the West Bank, was recruited in Turkey and trained on Syrian soil. He was arrested before he could carry out deadly terror attacks against Israelis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08) Tue meanwhile here 4
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mon Tm Cln 61
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mon TRD 71,276
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Mon Masquerade 3
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Mon Details at Eleven 125
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC