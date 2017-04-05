April 5, 2017Israel arrests Syrian-trained Hamas recruit plotting terror attacks
The 23-year-old suspect resides in the West Bank, was recruited in Turkey and trained on Syrian soil. He was arrested before he could carry out deadly terror attacks against Israelis.
