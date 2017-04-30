April 30, 2017Despite protests, Israeli ambassador speaks at London university
The ambassador's invite from the school's Jewish and United Nations societies had been a subject of huge controversy among the university's students and faculty. LONDON Amid relentless chants of "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" that could be heard from outside the venue, Israel's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev spoke at London's School of Oriental and African Studies on Thursday night, taking part in a robust question-and-answer session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,285
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Apr 22
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC