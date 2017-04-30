April 30, 2017Despite protests, Israe...

April 30, 2017Despite protests, Israeli ambassador speaks at London university

The ambassador's invite from the school's Jewish and United Nations societies had been a subject of huge controversy among the university's students and faculty. LONDON Amid relentless chants of "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" that could be heard from outside the venue, Israel's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev spoke at London's School of Oriental and African Studies on Thursday night, taking part in a robust question-and-answer session.

