April 24, 2017Israel security forces arrest Palestinians linked to violent attacks
Security forces also entered the home of the 18-year-old Palestinian teen who stabbed and lightly wounded four people in Tel Aviv on Sunday. Israeli security forces arrested 12 Palestinians overnight Monday, including six from the village of Nabi Saleh who had allegedly thrown stones at a Border Police jeep while at a gas station in early March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|TRD
|71,284
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|7 hr
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Apr 22
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC