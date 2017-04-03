Amid Israeli Election Chatter, 70% Wa...

Amid Israeli Election Chatter, 70% Want Right-Wing Rule

With talk of elections in the air, a new survey found that 70 percent of Israelis want a right-wing or center-right government. According to the latest monthly Peace Index, published Tuesday by the Israel Democracy Institute and Tel Aviv University, only 24 percent of the country prefers a left-wing or center-left government.

