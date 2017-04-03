After Syria gas attack, Israel's loud...

After Syria gas attack, Israel's loud talk unlikely to lead to action

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

This frame grab from video provided on Tuesday April 4, 2017 shows a Syrian doctor treating a boy following a suspected chemical attack, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, northern Idlib province, Syria. From the left and the right, from the center and extremes, Israeli politicians clamored over one another to declare their disgust at the apparent chemical weapons attack in Idlib, Syria, on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08) 21 hr meanwhile here 4
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mon Tm Cln 61
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mon TRD 71,276
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Mon Masquerade 3
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Mon Details at Eleven 125
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Mar 30 Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Mar 29 Fire 60
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC