Abbas to stop funding electricity in Hamas-run Gaza: Israel
The Palestinian self-rule government in the West Bank told Israel on Thursday that it will stop paying for the electricity Israel sells to the Gaza Strip as tensions between the territory's Islamic militant Hamas rulers and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas intensify. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has threatened to exert financial pressure on political rival Hamas to cede control of Gaza, a territory it seized in 2007 from him in in bloody street battles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|12 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|TRD
|71,284
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|Apr 22
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC