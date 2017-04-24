Abbas to stop funding electricity in ...

Abbas to stop funding electricity in Hamas-run Gaza: Israel

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

The Palestinian self-rule government in the West Bank told Israel on Thursday that it will stop paying for the electricity Israel sells to the Gaza Strip as tensions between the territory's Islamic militant Hamas rulers and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas intensify. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has threatened to exert financial pressure on political rival Hamas to cede control of Gaza, a territory it seized in 2007 from him in in bloody street battles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... 5 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 12 hr USS LIBERTY 121,928
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 24 TRD 71,284
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Apr 24 trump is a mohel 1
News Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders? Apr 22 adelson is evil 1
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) Apr 20 joe scarborough 3,911
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC