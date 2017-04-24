Abbas to stop funding electricity in Hamas-run Gaza: Israel

The Palestinian self-rule government in the West Bank told Israel on Thursday that it will stop paying for the electricity Israel sells to the Gaza Strip as tensions between the territory's Islamic militant Hamas rulers and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas intensify. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has threatened to exert financial pressure on political rival Hamas to cede control of Gaza, a territory it seized in 2007 from him in in bloody street battles.

