Abbas seeks 'unprecedented' steps to end Palestinian split

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says he will take "unprecedented steps" to end the political division between his West Bank-based autonomy government and the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. The Islamic militant group Hamas seized Gaza from Abbas in 2007.

