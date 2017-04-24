a Us government body on religious fre...

a Us government body on religious freedom is accused of going easy on Israel

Read more: The Times of Israel

The US State Department's most recent religious freedoms report includes more than 1,400 words on access to holy sites in Israel. The most recent report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has zero words on access - or on anything to do with Israel.

Chicago, IL

