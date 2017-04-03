6 Israelis killed or injured abroad recognized as victims of terror

President Reuven Rivlin pays a condolence visit to the family of Lian Zaher Nasser, an Israeli woman killed in a New Year's Day terror attack in Istanbul, on January 5, 2017. The Defense Ministry has recognized six Israelis killed or injured in recent attacks abroad as state victims of terror following a legislation amendment recently approved by a Knesset committee.

