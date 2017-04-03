6 Israelis killed or injured abroad recognized as victims of terror
President Reuven Rivlin pays a condolence visit to the family of Lian Zaher Nasser, an Israeli woman killed in a New Year's Day terror attack in Istanbul, on January 5, 2017. The Defense Ministry has recognized six Israelis killed or injured in recent attacks abroad as state victims of terror following a legislation amendment recently approved by a Knesset committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Gaza border crossings, Abbas urges Israel (Jan '08)
|Tue
|meanwhile here
|4
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Apr 3
|Tm Cln
|61
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 3
|TRD
|71,276
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|Mar 30
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Mar 29
|Fire
|60
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC