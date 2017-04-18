6 Israelis Arrested For Racist Attacks On Arabs Who Dated Jews
Six Israelis from the southern city of Beersheba were arrested for violent attacks on Arabs whom they suspected of engaging in romantic relationships with Jews. The agency, known as the Shin Bet, announced the arrests on Sunday.
