50 years after war, settlements blur future borders
This photo taken Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017, shows workers at a construction site in Har Homa neighborhood in east Jerusalem. For many Israelis, Har Homa has become another neighborhood in Jerusalem, served by city bus lines, schools and public services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|5 hr
|Moses Freaks
|65
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|15 hr
|operation gladio
|8
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|TRD
|71,279
|AIPAC 2017 - 4th Pilgrimage Holiday
|Tue
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC