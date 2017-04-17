50 years after Arab-Israel war, settlements blur future borders - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST
For many Israelis, Har Homa is another neighborhood in Jerusalem, served by city bus lines and schools. Its quiet streets are lined with apartment buildings, pizza shops, supermarkets and pharmacies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|14 hr
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|TRD
|71,282
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Apr 13
|Moses Freaks
|65
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC