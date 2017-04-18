2 homes razed as firefighters battle ...

2 homes razed as firefighters battle blazes in central Israel, Negev

Firefighters on Saturday battled several blazes across the country, including one that destroyed two homes in central Israel, as a weekend heatwave brought unseasonably high temperatures. In Sde Warburg near Kfar Saba, 16 firefighting crews battled to put out a large fire that burned a couple of homes, a storage shed and four cars.

