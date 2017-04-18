2 homes razed as firefighters battle blazes in central Israel, Negev
Firefighters on Saturday battled several blazes across the country, including one that destroyed two homes in central Israel, as a weekend heatwave brought unseasonably high temperatures. In Sde Warburg near Kfar Saba, 16 firefighting crews battled to put out a large fire that burned a couple of homes, a storage shed and four cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|21 hr
|adelson is evil
|1
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|Apr 20
|joe scarborough
|3,911
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC