With eye toward Trump, Arab leaders to seek consensus
With an eye toward Washington, leaders of a fractured and conflict-ridden Arab world hold their annual summit this week, seeking common positions and possible leverage as President Donald Trump weighs his approach toward the region. From their hotel on the Dead Sea, they have a view of the Israeli-occupied West Bank on the opposite shore - a visual reminder of the stalled Palestinian quest for statehood, an issue that host Jordan says will take centre stage this year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|14 hr
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|17 hr
|jonjedi
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Pieces of a man
|47
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
|Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13)
|Mar 18
|Yidfellas v USA
|20
