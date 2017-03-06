Why former US envoy Dan Shapiro isn't...

Why former US envoy Dan Shapiro isn't ready to leave Israel

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Ambassador under Obama says he, his wife and daughters look forward to experiencing life in the country as a normal family Before stepping down as the US ambassador to the country in January, he said he would stay long enough for his daughters to finish the school year. On Sunday, he announced he would be sticking around a little longer to join the Institute for National Security Studies, a top think tank in Tel Aviv.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 6 hr Barmsweb 194
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Sun Tm Cln 56
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sun Inquisitor 121,927
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... Mar 2 Elmer Gantry 3
News The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je... Mar 2 cost of zionism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,373,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC