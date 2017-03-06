Why former US envoy Dan Shapiro isn't ready to leave Israel
Ambassador under Obama says he, his wife and daughters look forward to experiencing life in the country as a normal family Before stepping down as the US ambassador to the country in January, he said he would stay long enough for his daughters to finish the school year. On Sunday, he announced he would be sticking around a little longer to join the Institute for National Security Studies, a top think tank in Tel Aviv.
