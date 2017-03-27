White House Won't Criticize First New Israeli Settlement In 20 Years

White House officials appeared to show understanding for the Israeli government's decision to build a new settlement in the West Bank for the first time in 20 years, despite condemnations at the United Nations and by the Palestinians of the move. One official told the Times of Israel yesterday that "we would note that the Israeli prime minister made a commitment to the Amona settlers prior to President Trump laying out his expectations" that Israel reduce construction in settlements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.