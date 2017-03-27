White House Won't Criticize First New...

White House Won't Criticize First New Israeli Settlement In 20 Years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Forward

White House officials appeared to show understanding for the Israeli government's decision to build a new settlement in the West Bank for the first time in 20 years, despite condemnations at the United Nations and by the Palestinians of the move. One official told the Times of Israel yesterday that "we would note that the Israeli prime minister made a commitment to the Amona settlers prior to President Trump laying out his expectations" that Israel reduce construction in settlements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Thu Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Wed Fire 60
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 28 John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Mar 24 VERY ALARMED 2 5
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC