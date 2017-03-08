Watch: Hamas trains kids to use terro...

Watch: Hamas trains kids to use terror tunnels to attack Israel

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

An excerpt from an upcoming documentary on the relationship between the Hamas terrorist organization and UNRWA shows Gazan children being led into a mock terror tunnel, where they are taught how to attack an Israeli kibbutz. "The UNRWA kids were recruited by Hamas to help build the tunnels, and then infiltrate through the tunnels," said David Bedein, the director of the Center for Near East Policy Research, which is producing the documentary.

Chicago, IL

