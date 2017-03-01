US reconsidering membership in UN cou...

US reconsidering membership in UN council, urges end to Israel 'obsession'

President Trump's administration confirmed it is reviewing the United States' participation in the U.N. Human Rights Council, warning Wednesday that it wants the international body to reform its agenda and end its "obsession with Israel." Washington critics have argued that the Geneva-based council unfairly targets Israel over allegations of human rights violations and alleged war crimes against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

