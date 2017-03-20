US boycotts UN rights council debate ...

US boycotts UN rights council debate on Israel, Palestinians

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The United States on Monday boycotted a Human Rights Council session focusing on Palestinian areas, saying the regular review shows the council's "long-standing bias against Israel" that threatens the "credibility" of the U.N.-supported body. Israel is the only country that faces an examination of its rights record at every one of the council's three sessions each year under a standing agenda item - known as Item 7 - on "Palestine and other occupied Arab territories."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Tm Cln 58
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Sat Antonio 46
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 18 TRD 71,271
News Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10) Mar 18 YIDFELLAS v USA 185
News Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13) Mar 18 Yidfellas v USA 20
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Mar 17 yehoshooah adam 206
News 'The Settlers' delves into Israeli politics and... Mar 17 USS LIBERTY 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC