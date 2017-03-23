US Actor Gere Compares West Bank Town...

US Actor Gere Compares West Bank Town to 'Old South'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Actor Richard Gere has compared life for Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron to segregation in the United States. The "Pretty Woman" star toured Hebron this week with Breaking the Silence, a group of Israeli ex-soldiers who criticize Israeli policies in the West Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... 8 hr jonjedi 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Wed Pieces of a man 47
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 21 Tm Cln 58
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 18 TRD 71,271
News Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10) Mar 18 YIDFELLAS v USA 185
News Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13) Mar 18 Yidfellas v USA 20
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Mar 17 yehoshooah adam 206
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC