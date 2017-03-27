UPDATE 1-Israel's Delek targets globa...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Delek targets global energy expansion after profit jump

Read more: Reuters

JERUSALEM, March 30 Israel's Delek Group said on Thursday its quarterly profit was boosted by the sale of two natural gas sites and higher income from its exploration and production operations as it seeks further international expansion. Delek agreed to buy Ithaca Energy last month in a deal valuing the North Sea oil producer's equity at $646 million and building on Delek's expansion in the North Sea ahead of a planned London listing this year.

