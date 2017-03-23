Two Israelis accused of Mobileye insider trading

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged two Israelis with insider trading before the recent $15 billion acquisition of Mobileye by Intel, bringing them jointly a sudden profit of almost $5 million. According to a Reuters report citing the complaint by the SEC, Ariel Darvasi and Amir Waldman bought Mobileye shares very soon before the company's purchase by the Silicon Valley-based giant was announced on March 13. According to a complaint filed on Thursday in US District Court in Manhattan by the SEC, both Darvasi and Waldman made their moves suspiciously close to the date when the Mobileye deal was announced.

