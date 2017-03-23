Two Israelis accused of Mobileye insi...

Two Israelis accused of Mobileye insider trading

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged two Israelis with insider trading before the recent $15 billion acquisition of Mobileye by Intel, bringing them jointly a sudden profit of almost $5 million. According to a Reuters report citing the complaint by the SEC, Ariel Darvasi and Amir Waldman bought Mobileye shares very soon before the company's purchase by the Silicon Valley-based giant was announced on March 13. According to a complaint filed on Thursday in US District Court in Manhattan by the SEC, both Darvasi and Waldman made their moves suspiciously close to the date when the Mobileye deal was announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 13 hr Cute 71,272
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Fri VERY ALARMED 2 6
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Fri Tm Cln 59
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Fri Canuck stay home 2
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 22 Pieces of a man 47
News Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10) Mar 18 YIDFELLAS v USA 185
News Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13) Mar 18 Yidfellas v USA 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC