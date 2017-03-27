Two Israeli medical students killed in car crash in Romania
Two Israeli students were killed, and three others injured, in a car accident near Bucharest on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry confirmed The two medical students were identified as Muhammad al-Jabrin, 23. from Lod, and Ahmed Dhamshah, 22, from Kfar Qana. The three others, also students, were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 26
|jonjedi
|7
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC