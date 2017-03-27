Trump son-in-law Jared Kushnera s power expanding with latest White House assignment
Jared Kushner, the president's senior adviser and son-in-law, has been a key player in the presidential campaign and inside the White House, but an announcement expected Monday will be the latest visible display of his growing power within in the administration. Kushner, 36, will be named as head of the new White House Office of American Innovation, ABC News has learned.
