Top Jewish senator blasts Trump's pick for Israel envoy
US Senator Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday came out against President Donald Trump's choice for America's top envoy to Israel, describing the nominee as too "extreme" and "divisive" for such an important diplomatic position. In a scathing op-ed column written for The San Francisco Chronicle , Feinstein argued that David Friedman's nomination to the post would be a serious determent for the prospects of a two-state solution, adding that he "rejects decades of bipartisan US policy and international consensus toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."
